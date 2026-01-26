USS Theodore Roosevelt Supports Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 26, 2026) U.S. Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Zachary Linderman signals to a U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey, assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Jan. 26, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Cesar Nungaray)