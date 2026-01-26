(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS [Image 9 of 9]

    Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    The 436th Aerial Port Squadron basketball team poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2026. The 436th APS team beat the 436th Security Forces Squadron in an upset victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:03
    Photo ID: 9494775
    VIRIN: 260122-F-HB412-1316
    Resolution: 5021x3244
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

