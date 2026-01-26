Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS

U.S. Air Force Airman Zaymir Harris, 436th Security Forces Squadron basketball team guard, rests during an intramural basketball game on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2026. Basketball is one of the many sports played at Dover AFB and is a great way to encourage fitness and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
