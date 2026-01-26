Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 436th Aerial Port Squadron and the 436th Security Forces Squadron basketball teams face off during an intramural basketball game on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2026. Each team is represented by Airmen from their respective squadrons, fueled by friendly competition and team-building. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)