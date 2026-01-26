Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus Gillespie, 436th Security Forces Squadron basketball team forward, prepares to shoot during an intramural basketball game on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2026. The 436th Aerial Port Squadron team beat the 436th SFS team in an upset victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)