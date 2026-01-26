Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keenan Smith, 436th Security Forces Squadron basketball team center, gets a rebound during a basketball game on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2026. Several squadron teams on base compete throughout the season, striving to be the season champions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)