    Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS [Image 6 of 9]

    Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keenan Smith, 436th Security Forces Squadron basketball team center, gets a rebound during a basketball game on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 22, 2026. Several squadron teams on base compete throughout the season, striving to be the season champions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:03
    Photo ID: 9494770
    VIRIN: 260122-F-HB412-1271
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Intramural basketball: 436th APS v. 436th SFS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

