A U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to refuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft plays a key role in integrating Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command capabilities, ensuring U.S. aircraft can execute airpower missions across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|12.03.2025
|01.27.2026 08:00
|9494252
|251204-F-UY946-1096
|8256x5504
|7.28 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|6
|0
This work, Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.