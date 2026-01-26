Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Irving Reyes, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts a pre-flight inspection of his emergency equipment on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Reyes ensures the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)