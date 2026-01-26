(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

    Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Irving Reyes, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, conducts a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Reyes ensures the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9494244
    VIRIN: 251204-F-UY946-1021
    Resolution: 4952x7428
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    F-15
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM

