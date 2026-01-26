A U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagle aircraft approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. Boom operators ensure the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9494249
|VIRIN:
|251204-F-UY946-1068
|Resolution:
|4325x6487
|Size:
|4.08 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.