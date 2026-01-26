Aerial Refueling Strike Eagles

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Nicholas Dill, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a walk-around inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The aircrew provided U.S. Air Forces Central with global reach aerial refueling capability, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)