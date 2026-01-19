NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) research physiologist, Rebecca Weller (left), walks members from the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) through NHRC’s state of the art environmental chamber, used to recreate both extreme hot and cold environmental conditions – one of six configured for human use research within the Department of Defense (DoD). Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes)