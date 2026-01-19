NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Research Physiologist Lt. Joseph Gordon III of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) leads a discussion on wearable devices. The development of such devices has aided NHRC’s Command Readiness Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) team in developing an operational fatigue risk management system that collects sleep data in order to monitor Sailor readiness. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes)