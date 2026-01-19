(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members [Image 1 of 5]

    NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by John Marciano 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) biomedical research engineer, Jacob Vandehy (right), demonstrates the Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment (CAREN), a virtual reality walking and balance-based rehabilitation apparatus for injury prevention and resilience. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 19:26
    Photo ID: 9493683
    VIRIN: 260123-N-TF066-1187
    Resolution: 1024x652
    Size: 173.4 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members [Image 5 of 5], by John Marciano, identified by DVIDS

