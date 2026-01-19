NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) biomedical research engineer, Jacob Vandehy (right), demonstrates the Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment (CAREN), a virtual reality walking and balance-based rehabilitation apparatus for injury prevention and resilience. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)