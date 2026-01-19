NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) biomedical research engineer, Jacob Vandehy (right), demonstrates the Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment (CAREN), a virtual reality walking and balance-based rehabilitation apparatus for injury prevention and resilience. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by John Marciano)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9493683
|VIRIN:
|260123-N-TF066-1187
|Resolution:
|1024x652
|Size:
|173.4 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
