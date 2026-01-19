NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer of the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) along with members of the California State Legislature and members of the San Diego Military Advisory Council (SDMAC) pose for a group photo in the Warfighter Performance Laboratory. Visitors were provided with a brief and firsthand look at some of the Command’s laboratories and capabilities. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes)