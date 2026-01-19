(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members [Image 3 of 5]

    NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Matthew Reyes 

    Naval Health Research Center

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer of the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) gave a brief to California Legislators regarding such topics as the Millennium Cohort Program, women’s health studies, military family and veterans studies. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes)

