NHRC Hosts San Diego Military Advisory Council and California State Assembly Members

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 22, 2025) Capt. Kellie McMullen, commanding officer of the Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) gave a brief to California Legislators regarding such topics as the Millennium Cohort Program, women’s health studies, military family and veterans studies. Naval Health Research Center, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Reyes)