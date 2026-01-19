11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

U.S. Marines assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), guide an amphibious combat vehicle while conducting well-deck maneuvering training in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)
|01.22.2026
|01.25.2026 03:22
|9491685
|260122-M-FP389-1392
|7418x4948
|13.47 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|1
|0
