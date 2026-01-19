11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)