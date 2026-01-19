11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cody Ridgeway, an amphibious combat vehicle section leader with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, operates an ACV while conducting well-deck maneuvering training on Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)