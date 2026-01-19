11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), prepare to conduct well-deck maneuvering training with an amphibious combat vehicle in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)