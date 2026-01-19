(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45), guide an amphibious combat vehicle while conducting well-deck maneuvering training in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 22, 2026. The 11th Marine Expeditionary unit is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Trent A. Henry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 03:21
    Photo ID: 9491681
    VIRIN: 260122-M-FP389-1258
    Resolution: 6952x4637
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock
    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Well-Deck Operations Aboard USS Comstock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Integration
    USS Comstock
    Blue-Green Team
    Pride of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery