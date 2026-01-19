Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Gen. Pana Klaewplodtook, Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief and key leaders on January 25, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit
