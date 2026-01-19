USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit

Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with Gen. Tharapong Malakam, Permanent Secretary for Defence and key leaders on January 25, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less | View Image Page

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visited Thailand Jan. 24-25, 2026, reaffirming the longstanding partnership between the United States and Thailand.

The U.S.-Thai Alliance is one of America’s oldest partnerships, built on nearly 70 years of military cooperation and a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

During the visit, Paparo met with senior Thai leaders, including Permanent Secretary for Defence Gen. Tharapong Malakam, Royal Thai Armed Forces Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, and Royal Thai Army Commander-in-Chief Gen. Pana Klaewplodtook. Discussions focused on shared security priorities, regional stability and opportunities to deepen cooperation in maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and countering transnational threats. Leaders also emphasized interoperability through military education exchanges and recurring exercises, including Cobra Gold, Cope Tiger, Hanuman Guardian, and Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Thailand.

Paparo expressed appreciation for Thailand’s leadership in supporting regional stability and underscored the United States’ commitment to supporting Thailand as it addresses emerging challenges. The discussions highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations and their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The visit underscores the United States’ commitment to strengthening its alliance with Thailand and advancing shared regional interests. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command will continue working closely with Thailand to address common challenges and opportunities, ensuring the alliance remains a pillar of regional security and prosperity.

