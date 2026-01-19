Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, coins members of the U.S. Embassy Bangkok Marine Security Guard detachment on January 24, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9491631
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-GJ727-1075
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.54 MB
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit
No keywords found.