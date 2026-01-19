(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit [Image 1 of 9]

    USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, coins members of the U.S. Embassy Bangkok Marine Security Guard detachment on January 24, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.25.2026 01:45
    Photo ID: 9491630
    VIRIN: 260124-A-GJ727-1051
    Resolution: 5398x3592
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH
    Bangkok
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    Thailand

