Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, meets with General Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and other key leaders on January 24, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2026 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9491638
|VIRIN:
|260124-A-GJ727-1232
|Resolution:
|5545x3689
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Angel Heraldez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USINDOPACOM commander underscores U.S.-Thai defense partnership during Thailand visit
No keywords found.