Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum

On Jan. 16, the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Child Development Center team came together for an in-service training day focused on strengthening the care and education they provide every day. During the event, Lindsey Ellis was also recognized with the Civilian Service Achievement Medal presented by Commanding Officer Capt. Geno Dawson in advance of her upcoming departure, honoring her contributions to the CDC and the installation. The director of the CDC, Gina Petrone, reads the award aloud to the CDC staff.