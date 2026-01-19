Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Jan. 16, the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Child Development Center team came together for an in-service training day focused on strengthening the care and education they provide every day.



The full staff participated in safety training, an all-hands discussion with Commanding Officer Capt. Geno Dawson, and in-depth instruction on the rollout of Early Learning Matters (ELM). The day’s “Camp ELM” theme carried through with snacks and goodies provided by the Parent Involvement Board, including handmade s’more plushies created by the CDC’s own fiber artist, Patricia Jones.