    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum [Image 2 of 6]

    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Commanding Officer Capt. Geno Dawson holds an all-hands discussion with the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Child Development Center team during an in-service training day Jan. 16.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9490509
    VIRIN: 260116-D-TM166-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum [Image 6 of 6], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

