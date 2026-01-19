Commanding Officer Capt. Geno Dawson holds an all-hands discussion with the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Child Development Center team during an in-service training day Jan. 16.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2026 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9490509
|VIRIN:
|260116-D-TM166-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum [Image 6 of 6], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.