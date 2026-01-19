(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    On Jan. 16, the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Child Development Center team came together for an in-service training day focused on strengthening the care and education they provide every day. During the event, Lindsey Ellis was also recognized with the Civilian Service Achievement Medal presented by Commanding Officer Capt. Geno Dawson in advance of her upcoming departure, honoring her contributions to the CDC and the installation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.23.2026 17:18
    Photo ID: 9490518
    VIRIN: 260116-D-TM166-1004
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum [Image 6 of 6], by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum
    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum
    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum
    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum
    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum
    Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery