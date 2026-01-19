Child Development Center Holds In-Service Training Focused on New Navy-Wide Curriculum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Jan. 16, the Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg Child Development Center team came together for an in-service training day focused on strengthening the care and education they provide every day. The full staff participated in safety training, an all-hands discussion with Commanding Officer Capt. Geno Dawson, and in-depth instruction on the rollout of Early Learning Matters (ELM), which is a Navy-wide curriculum designed to support kindergarten readiness and provide continuity of learning for children who might find themselves moving between various CDCs as their parents move duty stations.