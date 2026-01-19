(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load munitions into an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. The competition involved loading weapons onto an F-16 in timed environments, simulating the urgency of real-world combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 23:54
    Photo ID: 9489025
    VIRIN: 260122-F-TU760-1064
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition
    Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INDOPACOM, PACAF, 51st Fighter Wing, Fight Tonight, Osan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery