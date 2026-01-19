U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load munitions into an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. The competition involved loading weapons onto an F-16 in timed environments, simulating the urgency of real-world combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 23:54
|Photo ID:
|9489025
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-TU760-1064
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
