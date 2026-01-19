Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. For the annual competition Airmen load munitions while being under a simulated chemical threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)