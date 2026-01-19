U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Munitions Squadron prepare munitions during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. Teams are selected from their squadron based-off the fastest load times with zero discrepancies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 23:54
|Photo ID:
|9489020
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-TU760-1010
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
