Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron assist each other in donning Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. For the annual competition Airmen load munitions in MOPP gear to simulate being under a chemical threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)