U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron assist each other in donning Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. For the annual competition Airmen load munitions in MOPP gear to simulate being under a chemical threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 23:54
|Photo ID:
|9489022
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-TU760-1039
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.