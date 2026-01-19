U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Generation prepare munitions during the Annual Bomb Build and Loading Competition at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 22, 2026. The competition involved loading weapons onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon in timed environments, simulating the urgency of real-world combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 23:54
|Photo ID:
|9489024
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-TU760-1051
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
