USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier takes control of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft simulator at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The simulator served as a platform to showcase DM’s capabilities in developing pilot proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)