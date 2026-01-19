(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base [Image 6 of 7]

    USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier takes control of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft simulator at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The simulator served as a platform to showcase DM’s capabilities in developing pilot proficiency and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 14:27
    Photo ID: 9488195
    VIRIN: 260121-F-AD704-1383
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 835.81 KB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Readiness
    Lethality
    USecAF
    HC-130J Combat King II
    355th Wing

