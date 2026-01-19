USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier adjusts a head-up display while in an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft simulator at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The hands-on simulator experience demonstrated to Lohmeier DM’s advanced capabilities in preparing pilots for operational missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)