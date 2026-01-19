USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier adjusts a head-up display while in an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft simulator at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The hands-on simulator experience demonstrated to Lohmeier DM’s advanced capabilities in preparing pilots for operational missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 14:27
|Photo ID:
|9488194
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-AD704-1279
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|960.7 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
