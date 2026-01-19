Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier and members of the 563rd Rescue Group pose for a photo in front of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Lohmeier was briefed on the HC-130J’s mission capabilities and its role in supporting Air Force readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2026 14:27
|Photo ID:
|9488193
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-AD704-1177
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|603.24 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.