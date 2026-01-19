USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier and members of the 563rd Rescue Group pose for a photo in front of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Lohmeier was briefed on the HC-130J’s mission capabilities and its role in supporting Air Force readiness and lethality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)