USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier is briefed by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Jackson and Senior Airman Ian Cosper, assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, on the HC-130J Combat King II aircraft and its mission capabilities at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Lohmeier toured the aircraft and learned how its different components contribute to operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)