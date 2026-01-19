USecAF visits Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Jackson and Senior Airman Ian Cosper, assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, discuss the different parts of an HC-130J Combat King II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Jackson and Cosper explained to Lohmeier how each component contributes to the HC-130J’s role in rescue and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)