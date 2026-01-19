(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Behind the Blueprint: 35th MXG Structural Maintainers at Work [Image 5 of 5]

    Behind the Blueprint: 35th MXG Structural Maintainers at Work

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremy Lizotte, left, 35th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, assists Senior Airman Malela Peralta, 35th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance Journeyman, with hammering a sheet metal component at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2026. Aircraft structural maintainers keep Misawa AB’s aircraft mission ready, ensuring the installation can support airpower operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.22.2026 02:11
    Photo ID: 9487282
    VIRIN: 260119-F-WJ251-7673
    Resolution: 4880x3247
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Misawa AB, 35th Fighter Wing, Indo-Pacific, Maintenance, Readiness, structural

