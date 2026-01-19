Behind the Blueprint: 35th MXG Structural Maintainers at Work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremy Lizotte, left, 35th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, and Senior Airman Malela Peralta, 35th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, analyze structural blueprints at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2026. Lizotte and Peralta play a key role in the 35th Fighter Wing mission by maintaining the structural integrity of aircraft used for daily operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)