Behind the Blueprint: 35th MXG Structural Maintainers at Work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force aircraft structural maintainers assigned to the 35th Maintenance Group pose for a group photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2026. Aircraft structural maintainers keep Misawa AB’s aircraft mission ready, ensuring the installation can support airpower operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)