Behind the Blueprint: 35th MXG Structural Maintainers at Work

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malela Peralta, 35th Maintenance Group aircraft structural maintenance journeyman, saws a steel rod at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 20, 2026. Aircraft structural maintenance Airmen reinforce and repair aircraft structures to keep jets safe, reliable and combat-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
