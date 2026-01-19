(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention [Image 8 of 8]

    III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Cox 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Yosuke Nakama, left, chief of Traffic Safety Operations for the Okinawa Prefectural Government, speaks to U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific during a lecture discussing the dangers of driving under the influence on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. The lecture, a joint effort with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and MCIPAC, aimed to prevent drunk driving and reinforce the commitment of Marines to be responsible guests in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 21:13
    VIRIN: 260121-M-RB314-1199
    This work, III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Nicholas Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF
    MCIPAC
    Drunk driving awareness
    DUI prevention
    Okinawa Prefecture Police Department

