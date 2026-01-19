III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yosuke Nakama, left, chief of Traffic Safety Operations for the Okinawa Prefectural Government, speaks to U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific during a lecture discussing the dangers of driving under the influence on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. The lecture, a joint effort with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and MCIPAC, aimed to prevent drunk driving and reinforce the commitment of Marines to be responsible guests in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)