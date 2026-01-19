III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention

Ashley Cruz, camp director for Camp Courtney and Camp McTureous, speaks to U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific before a lecture discussing the dangers of driving under the influence, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. The lecture, a joint effort with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and MCIPAC, aimed to prevent drunk driving and reinforce the commitment of Marines to be responsible guests in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)
