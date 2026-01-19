III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keisuke Miyagi, a guest speaker for the Okinawa Prefectural Government, speaks about his life after a drunk driving accident during a lecture given to U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations Pacific on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. The lecture, a joint effort with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and MCIPAC, aimed to prevent drunk driving and reinforce the commitment of Marines to be responsible guests in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)