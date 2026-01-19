III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Felo Fouad, right, a military police officer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, conducts a series of tests while wearing alcohol impairment goggles during a lecture discussing the dangers of driving under the influence on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. The lecture, a joint effort with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and MCIPAC, aimed to prevent drunk driving and reinforce the commitment of Marines to be responsible guests in Japan. Fouad is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)