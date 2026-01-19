III MEF Marines attend lecture on DUI prevention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Iosif Karamanov, left, a military police officer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and Yosuke Nakama, chief of Traffic Safety Operations with the Okinawa Prefectural Government, demonstrate a breathalyzer test during a lecture on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 21, 2026. The lecture, a joint effort with the Okinawa Prefectural Government and MCIPAC, aimed to prevent drunk driving and reinforce the commitment of Marines to be responsible guests in Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nicholas A. Cox)